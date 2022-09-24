SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim told Sioux City officers that he was riding his bike in the 400 block of 6th Street when he passed Donald Smith, 68, of Sioux City around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Smith allegedly called the victim a racial slur causing the victim to hop off his bike and confront Smith.

Smith then pulled out an open knife between two gloves and held it at his side so it would be visibly seen and repeated the same racial slur, according to the court document.

The victim told officers he truly felt that Smith would use the knife on him and was beginning to think of ways to defend himself. He eventually ran away into the police department seeking help. After giving a description to officers, Smith was located at the intersection of 4th Street and Nebraska Street where they found him holding a pair of gloves, a wallet, and a notebook; inside the gloves was an open pocket knife with a 4-inch blade. Documents state Smith admitted coming from City Hall where the incident took place.

Smith is being charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon – violation of individual rights, a class D felony. He was booked into Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.