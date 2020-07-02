Sioux City man arrested for Westside robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday night for robbing a man on Sioux City’s Westside.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, officers were flagged down by witnesses of a robbery at 900 West 7th Street Wednesday around 5:40 p.m.

The witnesses told police that a male victim had been harassed by the suspect, later identified as Javier Cerda, 27, of Sioux City, asking for money. The victim refused and entered his vehicle. At this time, police said Cerda then opened the door to the victim’s vehicle, threatened him, assaulted him by grabbing his shirt, took a necklace the victim was wearing, and then fled on foot.

Officers later found Cerda and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree robbery and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

The victim was uninjured, and his property was returned to him.

