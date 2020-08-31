Sioux City man arrested for using machete during assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was taken into custody after swinging a machete at several people during a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, Melvin Smith, 60, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and displaying a weapon.

On August 29 around 6:27 a.m., officers were sent to 1500 W. Willis for a disturbance and found Smith allegedly pushed a victim, trying to grab her phone, and was swinging a machete at several other people.

The victim’s arm was struck with the machete when trying to intervene. Smith then swung the machete at two others.

Smith was eventually disarmed by the threatened individuals and taken into the Woodbury County Jail after being released from the hospital, where he is held on a $5,000 bond.

