SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested and accused of trying to force his way into a home on Tuesday.

Court documents stated Tahrell Bird, 20, Sioux City, tried to get into a home on Indiana Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The people inside the home told Bird to leave.

Documents indicated that Bird hit the home with his fist, breaking the back screen door and decorative window.

A person inside the house had to hold the back door closed to keep Bird from entering the home, and Bird was threatening to kill the people inside, documents explained. Damages to the home were valued at around $650.

Bird was arrested for second-degree burglary and taken to the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $6,000.