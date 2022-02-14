SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested for trying to make a woman perform sex acts at gunpoint.

Court documents say that Chandler Archer, 22, of Sioux City was arrested after a woman contacted police Sunday night claiming that Archer was waving a gun around and pointing it at himself and the victim while pulling the trigger. The complaint also states that Archer threatened to shoot the victim if she refused to give him sexual favors.

Authorities say that while attempting to leave Archer’s home, Archer continued to threaten the victim with the gun. Documents allege that she made her way out, Archer grabbed her by the hair, pressed the gun to her throat, and made unwelcome sexual contact.

The victim was able to escape and contacted the police.

Archer is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, a class C felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.