Sioux City man arrested for throwing rocks at multiple cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested for damaging multiple cars early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, a person was reported damaging cars parked in the 1000 block of Pierce Street at 3:18 a.m.

After officials investigated, they arrested Hagos Mengsteab, 30, of Sioux City, on 8 counts of criminal mischief, saying he broke windows and dented parking cars by throwing rocks at them.

The release stated Mengsteab showed signs of intoxication and was involved in an argument with a person before started damaging the cars. The other person was not involved in causing any damage and was not charged.

The initial estimate of total damage caused is to be $2,800.