Sioux City man arrested for throwing rocks at multiple cars

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Hagos Mengsteab
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested for damaging multiple cars early Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, a person was reported damaging cars parked in the 1000 block of Pierce Street at 3:18 a.m.

After officials investigated, they arrested Hagos Mengsteab, 30, of Sioux City, on 8 counts of criminal mischief, saying he broke windows and dented parking cars by throwing rocks at them.

The release stated Mengsteab showed signs of intoxication and was involved in an argument with a person before started damaging the cars. The other person was not involved in causing any damage and was not charged.

The initial estimate of total damage caused is to be $2,800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories