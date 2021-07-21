Sioux City man arrested for throwing rock through Burger King window, breaking dealership door

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested a man for property damage to a local Burger King.

According to court documents, Tuesday at 1:50 a.m., Kevin Wardley, 36, of Sioux City, was caught on security cameras approaching the Burger King on Pierce Street.

Wardley remained there for three minutes before he left the area and threw a rock through one of the windows, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage. Documents said there was security footage recorded showing the incident.

Later at 2:35 a.m., Wardley was at Knoepfler Chevrolet. Security video allegedly showed him using a wooden club to break a glass door at the dealership. Documents said that Wardley was at the dealership until just before 6 a.m. when he went to MercyOne to get treated for a cut he got while breaking the glass door.

Wardley was arrested charged with one count each of second and third-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a bond of $3,500.