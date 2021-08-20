Sioux City man arrested for threatening victims with shovel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday night after entering an apartment and threatening the victims with a shovel.

According to court documents, Terrell Whitebear, 19, and another man entered a Sioux City apartment without permission and threatened two occupants with a garden shovel around 8:43 p.m.

Whitebear then broke the lock off to a bedroom and damaged many items in the apartment, including a large glass platter, documents said. The victims fled from the apartment.

Officers arrived and found Whitebear still in the apartment.

Whitebear was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of aggravated assault. He was also found to have violated a “no contact order.” Whitebear was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.