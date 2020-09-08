Sioux City man arrested for threatening to start wife, son on fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on arson charges after documents said he tried to start a bedroom on fire where his wife and son were.

According to court documents, Cedrick Lawson, 31, of Sioux City, was armed with a machete and trying to get into a bedroom where his wife and son had barricaded themselves, trying not be harmed by him.

Documents state Lawson got a gas can and started pouring gas in the room through a small opening before he grabbed a piece of notebook paper, lit it, and tried to throw it in the bedroom to start a fire.

Police noted that the victim had minor cuts on her hand from the machete.

Lawson was gone when officers arrived on the scene. He was found later near Cook Park where he tried to flee from officers on foot but was later arrested.

Lawson was charged with two counts of first-degree arson, a class B felony. He was also charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $50,000.