Sioux City man arrested for threatening to shoot multiple people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after threatening to shoot multiple people Monday.

According to court documents, Firaol Jibril, 22, approached a city worker at 15th and Dale Streets Monday around 10:35 a.m. and pointed a gun at them.

Shortly after that near the Dollar General located at 14th and Jackson Street, Jibril allegedly approached three people, displayed the handgun tucked into the front of his pants and threatened to kill them.

After being arrested, officers found the gun used was a BB gun that resembles a Beretta handgun.

Jibril was arrested and charged with four counts of assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $2,000.

