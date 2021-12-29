SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police officers arrested a man early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic assault in November.

Officers arrested Sheldon Morris, 33, of Sioux City, for strangling his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her apartment.

According to court documents, officers were called to an apartment building on the 3700 block of Glen Oaks Boulevard at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 25 for a call about a disturbance. When they arrived on the scene, they saw a woman with blood and swelling on her face. The victim stated that Morris, who was her ex-boyfriend, injured her.

Court documents alleged the victim said she was expecting her nephew to come see her when Morris forcefully entered her apartment. She told him to leave multiple times and told him she was going to call the police when he refused to leave. After that, she said Morris grabbed her phone out of her hands. She tried to run away but was grabbed by Morris before hitting her in the face and strangling her.

A witness told Morris she was going to call the police, and Morris fled. The witness claimed she heard Morris threaten to kill the victim before he “went back to prison.”

Morris was booked in Woodbury County Jail on a $70,000 bond and charged with second-degree burglary, domestic assault, and aggravated harassment.