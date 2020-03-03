Sioux City man arrested for strangling ex-boyfriend

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested following a domestic abuse incident involving strangulation Monday.

The offender, Stephen Fowler, 35, was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse assault, a class D felony.

Woodbury County Court documents said that Monday around 1:35 a.m., Fowler and the victim were arguing before he hit the victim causing a minor cut on the victim’s face. Fowler then strangled the victim for a short period of time, impeding the victim’s blood flow and ability to breathe, according to the documents.

The two had been in a relationship together before an incident in January. They still lived together when the incident took place.

Fowler was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $6,000.

If convicted, a class D felony carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a fine of $7,500.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories