SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for allegedly stealing and pawning power tools from a job site.

According to court documents, a job site on Isabella Street had two impact drills, a flex volt grinder, five batteries, and three chargers stolen from November 8 to November 18, 2021. The total of these items is $1,985.78.

The court documents stated the stolen power tools were found at EZPawn, a pawn shop on Hamilton Boulevard. Police were able to connect Brian Marr, 40, to the case as the person who pawned those items on November 13 and 20, 2021.

Officers interviewed Marr after this discovery, and court documents alleged Marr admitted to selling those items at EZPawn to pay off fines. Reportedly, Marr was a worker on that job site during the time of the theft. EZPawn lost $180 when the tools were taken by police.

Marr was arrested and charged with second-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Tuesday on a bond of $3,000.