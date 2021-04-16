Sioux City man arrested for stealing more than $17,000 of merchandise from convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing more than $17,000 of merchandise.

According to court documents, Eric Behrends, 21, and two others broke into a Sioux City convenience store on Floyd Boulevard on March 29 around 4:15 a.m. They said the three broke in through a drive-up window.

Documents said Behrends and the others then ransacked the store, taking as much as they could. Items taken included numerous vape pens and accessories, liquor, tobacco products, snacks, beverages, and cash registers. Officials said the cost of the items were more than $17,000. There was also several thousand dollars of damage done to the store.

Authorities found Behrends others at his Sioux City residence. During the execution of a search warrant, authorities recovered most of the stolen items from the burglary throughout the residence.

Behrends was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,500 bond.