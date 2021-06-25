Sioux City man arrested for stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from Menards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Menards store on three separate occasions.

According to court documents, on March 1, Robert Thorngren, 62, went into a Menards store on 5900 Gordon Drive on Sioux City and picked up a Johnson Self-Leveling Rotary Laser Level valued at $799.99. Thorngren left the store without paying for it.

On March 14, Thorngren entered the same Menards store and stole a Swann 8-Channel Security Camera worth $369.99. On March 18, Thorngren stole the same item at the same Menards.

In total, Thorngren stole $1,539.97 worth of merchandise from Menards on three separate days.

Thorgren was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree theft and third-degree theft. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $1,500 bond.