Sioux City man arrested for stealing car, threatening to stab two others with screwdriver

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City man arrested after stealing a car and threatening to stab two others with a screwdriver.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they responded to a large disturbance that involved multiple people a little after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

After the police arrived on the scene, the press release stated the suspect, Justin Pena, 19, of Sioux City, threatening to stab a man before stealing his car. After stealing the car, Pena crashed into a pole.

Authorities said when Pena got out of the crashed vehicle, he attempted to assault another victim before leaving the scene. Sioux City police found Pena two blocks away from the incident. Police also said alcohol was a contributing factor.

According to the release, Pena was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, no driver’s license and failure to maintain control.

Pena is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail.