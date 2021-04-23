Sioux City man arrested for stealing car, keys, and cash from business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday for stealing a car, five sets of car keys, and cash from a motor parts store.

According to court documents, a Sioux City police officer discovered a crash that happened in the area of 4th and Pierce Streets Thursday just after 7 a.m. The officer also saw a white car leaving the scene and leaving car parts behind as it fled the area.

The white car was found a few minutes later by a Woodbury County deputy at 9th and Pierce Streets. The driver, Dequan Lillard, 20, was detained, and the vehicel was found to be registered to a Sioux City motor parts store.

The motor parts store manager reported a burglary of the business, which happened at 1:25 that morning. Five sets of car keys, $896 in cash, and the white car had been stolen. Surveillance footage was captured of the burglary and theft. The vehicle was valued at $15,000.

The documents state that Lillard was in possession of all the stolen property and the items were recovered. They also say that Lillard confessed to the burglary and theft.

Lillard was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree theft. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.