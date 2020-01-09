Sioux City man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested early Wednesday for stalking his ex-girlfriend and violating a no-contact order.

Court documents said that Wednesday at 1:35 a.m., Brent Smith, 41, of Sioux City, went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence. She saw Smith on security camera and called police, but he fled before police arrived.

The victim left the residence and returned around 4:45 a.m. Court documents said that while getting out of her car, Smith snuck up and forced her back into it. After some time, he reportedly forced her into her residence where he threatened to sexually abuse and kill her.

A no-contact order had been issued between the two on Dec. 20, 2019.

Officers also said that Smith broke the victim’s security camera valued at $250.

Smith was charged with two felonies, stalking in violation of a protective order and second-degree burglary. He was also charged with the serious misdemeanor of false imprisonment. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $30,000. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 17.