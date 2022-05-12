SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Sioux City on Wednesday for causing injuries to someone else’s face and throat.

According to court documents, Dathan Morris, 25, of Sioux City stabbed a man with a knife in the right cheek.

The documents specified that the knife went through the cheek and penetrated the back of the mouth, resulting in wounds to a complex system of veins.

The documents stated the veins are referred to as the pterygoid plexus, which needed to be treated right away.

Morris was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.