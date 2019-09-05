Sioux City man arrested for spending more than $22,000 of dependent adult’s money

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly spent more than $22,000 belonging to a man with dementia.

Court documents said that from July 28, 2017 until June 3, 2019, 52-year-old Ronald Taylor was serving as the power of attorney for a man in a retirement home who has dementia.

During the time he served as power of attorney, Taylor allegedly spent $22,883.58 of the victim’s money by writing checks. He used the money on home improvements and repairs. He also paid energy bills. In addition, he wrote checks for cash. The complaint states that Taylor “wiped out the checking account.”

Taylor was arrested Wednesday and charged with dependent adult abuse-exploitation over $100, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and has since bonded out.