Sioux City man arrested for soliciting prostitution from victim of previous sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for soliciting prostitution from a victim he previously sexually assaulted as a juvenile.

According to court documents, Michael Vanderveen, 36, of Sioux City, Iowa, messaged a woman FB soliciting sexual activity Friday just before 7 p.m.

The victim was abused by Vanderveen in 2004 as a juvenile, documents state. Due to this previous abuse, Vanderveen had been placed on the sex offender registry list for life.

Vanderveen was arrested for third-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor, and soliciting prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond.