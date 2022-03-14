SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday for allegedly injuring a child.

According to court documents, authorities were called to a Sloan residence around 4 p.m. because a woman said she wanted Keramy Funmaker, 43, to leave. The woman told deputies that Funmaker hit his six-year-old son in the face.

The documents stated deputies spoke with the boy and saw a handprint on the left side of his face with a small cut on the right side.

Funmaker told deputies that the child got the injuries while he was playing either with his sister or a neighbor kid. However, the child said he got the injuries from Funmaker. Documents claimed the woman told authorities that Funmaker was upset after the children did not eat their dinner.

Funmaker told authorities that he probably seemed like a different person to the kid after he became upset. He and the children had left the residence. The woman called authorities after they returned.

Deputies stated that Funmaker changed his story as to how the child was injured, saying the 6-year-old was injured while swimming at a hotel pool. While taking photos of the child’s injuries, he again said that received the injuries from Funmaker.

Funmaker was arrested and charged with child endangerment, causing serious injury, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond.