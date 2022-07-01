SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested and charged for shooting a woman in the leg in May.

According to court documents, Apollo Houston, 20, was at a Sioux City home on Ingleside Avenue drinking with two women around 1 p.m. on May 7.

The victim told police that the other woman got drunk and started to argue with Houston. The victim said she stopped drinking and went to the basement with Houston and the other woman followed not long after.

Houston and the other woman started to argue again, so the victim went back upstairs and called a friend. While on the phone, Houston came upstairs and sat on the couch next to her and waved a gun around, documents stated. Houston allegedly pressed the gun to her leg and fired the gun.

The bullet traveled through both of the victim’s legs, and she dropped the phone. The victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. The victim said she doesn’t know why Houston shot her.

Houston was arrested on a warrant Thursday on the charges of willful injury, aggravated assault, and reckless use of a firearm. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.