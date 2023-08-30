SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested for shooting and injuring another man with a pellet gun.

Bradley Andrews courtesy Woodbury County Jail

According to the Sioux City Police Department, just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the area of Hamilton Boulevard and Tri-View Avenue due to the report someone had been shot with a pellet gun.

When police arrived, they made contact with a man who had been shot. Court documents state that the victim was sleeping in the woods when he was awoken and shot in the chest at close range by the pellet gun.

The man had to be life-flighted to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

On Tuesday, police said that they arrested Bradley Andrews, 37, in connection to the crime. Andrews is being charged with willful injury, a class D felony.

Andrews is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.