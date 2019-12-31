Sioux City man arrested for sexually abusing 12-year-old

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old.

According to court documents, Laureano Zurita-Lopez, 48, of Sioux City, sexually abused a 12-year-old victim multiple times between July 2019 through December 1 in Sioux City.

During a follow-up interview with police, Zurita-Lopez denied the allegations.

Zurita-Lopez was charged with third-degree sexual abuse. Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony and punishable for up to 10 years and a fine of $10,000. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $50,000. His next court appearance is set for January 9, 2020.