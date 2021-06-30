Sioux City man arrested for sexual abuse of minor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, a probation officer was meeting with Jonathan Klein, 20, in May and noticed some suspicious photos of a younger girl on Klein’s photo. Klein told his probation officer that the girl was his girlfriend.

After an investigation, authorities discovered the girl was actually 15. Klein was more than four years older. Iowa law states third-degree sexual abuse is when any person performs a sex act with someone 14 or 15 years old and they are more than four years older.

Klein admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl in an interview with the Sioux City police, documents state.

After conducting a search, authorities found several pictures of the minor on two of Klein’s phones.

Klein was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond.