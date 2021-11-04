Sioux City man arrested for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is in jail Thursday morning for the sexual abuse of a minor.

Bobby Schlosser, 22, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.

According to court documents, a 13-year-old girl and Schlosser were at a Woodbury County residence on June 26. Schlosser asked the girl if she wanted to watch a movie. The two went into Schlosser’s bedroom and the girl sat on the edge of the bed while Schlosser pretended to fall asleep while the movie was playing.

Documents state that while his eyes were closed, Schlosser reached over and began to touch the girl inappropriately, causing the girl to freeze. Schlosser then allegedly performed sexual acts.

At one point, the girl jumped over Schlosser, grabbed her clothing, and ran out of the bedroom. She went home and told her mother, who then took her to the hospital and reported the incident.

Schlosser sent messages to the girl to not tell anyone what happened, documents state.

Schlosser was arrested on a warrant on November 4. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond.