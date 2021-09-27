Sioux City man arrested for sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl

Juan Pablo-Hernandez
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Friday after he allegedly sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Juan Pablo-Hernandez, 43, sexually assaulted the girl on two occasions in Sioux City between July 18 and September 4.

Pablo-Hernandez also told authorities during an interview that he had other sexual contact with the child, documents state.

Pablo-Hernandez was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of indecent contact with a child, and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $40,000. His next court appearance is set for October 5.

