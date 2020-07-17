Sioux City man arrested for selling jackhammer he didn’t own

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested when he sold a rented jackhammer over Facebook.
According to court documents, Jose Calderon, 25, rented the tool from Midwest Construction Rental around 2:40 p.m. on June 26.
Calderon then posted the jackhammer for sale on Facebook Marketplace and sold it for an unknown price to an undisclosed buyer.
The jackhammer was valued at $3,000.
Calderon was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $1,500.
