Sioux City man arrested for selling jackhammer he didn’t own

by: John Murphy

Jose Calderon
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested when he sold a rented jackhammer over Facebook.

According to court documents, Jose Calderon, 25, rented the tool from Midwest Construction Rental around 2:40 p.m. on June 26.

Calderon then posted the jackhammer for sale on Facebook Marketplace and sold it for an unknown price to an undisclosed buyer.

The jackhammer was valued at $3,000.

Calderon was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $1,500.

