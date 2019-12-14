Sioux City man arrested for second-degree robbery after brief standoff with police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested after stealing a vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident, and a brief standoff with police on Friday night.

Sioux City Police arrested Juanito Gonzales, 24, of Sioux City, and charged him with second-degree robbery.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), on Friday at 11:39 a.m., they received a call of an alleged robbery in the 1500 block of Virginia Street.

Authorities say that the victim reported that Gonzales allegedly acted as if he had a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

Officials say that Gonzales left in the vehicle and a short time later, the vehicle was involved in an accident at 25th and Clark Street.

Police say that Gonzales allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

The SCPD says that at 8:35 p.m., Gonzales allegedly returned to a relative’s house at 1519 Virginia Street.

Authorities said that after a brief standoff with officers, Gonzales allegedly surrendered peacefully.

The Sioux City Police Department says that they used all resources necessary to resolve these issues in the safest manner possible.

Gonzales’ bail is set at $5,000.