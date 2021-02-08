Sioux City man arrested for scratching man in ex-girlfriend’s bed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday for breaking into his ex’s residence and then assaulting someone there.

According to court documents, Lavel Fox, 28, went to his ex-girlfriend’s place Sunday around 12:35 a.m., entering through an unlocked door.

He then went to her bedroom, kicking in the door and then assaulting a man with her.

The victim had multiple scratches after the assault.

Fox was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000.