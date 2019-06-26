Sioux City man arrested for scalding woman with hot water

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by scalding and choking her.

According to court documents, Nicholas Newton, 30, of Sioux City, was arguing with his girlfriend who he lived with Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. The victim said that while arguing, Newton pushed her into a bathtub. He then allegedly turned the water on as hot as possible, scalding the victim’s face. The victim then jumped out and tried to call 911.

Newton then allegedly threw her to the ground, putting a knee in her stomach and choked her, causing to to start blacking out. Newton then picked her up and started to remove her from the house while she was naked.

When officers arreived, they said Newton refused to comply with their order to put his hands behind his back.

Authorities noted the victim had red marks around her throat.

Newton was charged with felony domestic abuse. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail, but has since bonded out.