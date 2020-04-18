Sioux City man arrested for Saturday morning stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for stabbing another person early Saturday morning.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested Bobby Spell, 20, of Sioux City, for Willful Injury, a Class C Felony, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.

According to the SCPD, they were dispatched to 113 14th Street for a disturbance at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said when they arrived at the residence, they found a person that was stabbed.

SCPD also mention that the victim endured serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said they were able to locate Spell at the house and took him into custody without incident.

The Sioux City Police Department mentions that no further information is being released at this time.