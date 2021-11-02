Sioux City man arrested for pouring boiling water on woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is in jail after police say he poured boiling water on a woman, causing serious injuries.

According to court documents, a woman was sleeping at the apartment of Nicholas Roland, 41, on October 19. The woman woke up to a burning sensation on her face and upper body. Roland was allegedly holding a pan and was pouring boiling water on the victim and causing burns.

The victim was taken to a burn unit in a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment. Documents state she will have permanent scarring on her face and upper body.

The victim also told authorities that Roland shot her possibly with a pellet gun. When interviewed, documents state Roland admitted to shooting the victim with a pellet-style gun.

Roland was arrested and charged with willful injury-causing serious injury, a class C felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.