Sioux City man arrested for offering meth to children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly offered methamphetamine to children at a Sioux City park.

According to court documents, Francisco Sierra, 28, of Sioux City, approached a woman at Dale Street Park around 12:50 p.m., asking her if she wanted “a hit” from his meth pipe. The woman told Sierra to leave.

Sierra then approached a 2-year-old boy and offered the pipe to him, documents say, when another woman came to Sierra telling him to leave. Sierra allegedly then offered the pipe to a different boy who was 5-years-old.

Sierra was found a few blocks away from the park. He was found in possession of a glass meth pipe with residue and 0.31 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sierra was arrested and charged with possession of meth-first offense, and two counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $2,000 bond.