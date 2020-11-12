Sioux City man arrested for Main St. shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man suspected of breaking into a residence and shooting another man has been arrested.
According to court documents, Cristian Armando Morelos, 22, broke into a residence through a kitchen window at 804 Main Street in Sioux City on November 1, around 3:40 a.m.
He then went to a bedroom and then fired several rounds at two people inside. One of the rounds struck a man in his right calf.
Police say that Morelos pistol whipped the shooting victim in the back of the head as he fled the bedroom, causing a small cut.
After the two men ran out, documents say that Morelos assaulted a woman inside the home.
Police identified Morelos as the suspect in the shooting incident last week and said he had been in a relationship with a woman that lives there and shot man that was visiting the residence. His injury was considered not life threatening.
Morelos has been charged with felonies of first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He was also charged with domestic abuse causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $100,000.
