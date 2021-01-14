Sioux City man arrested for lascivious acts, indecent contact with a child

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on charges of indecently touching children and lascivious acts.

According to court documents, officers received a report on December 16, 2020, that Cesar Ramon-Francisco, 34, assaulted two different victims from 2012-2018.

One victim was 4 to 5-years-old when Francisco allegedly first touched her inappropriately and forced her to touch him. The juvenile was the daughter of Ramon-Francisco’s girlfriend at the time. The victim stated that this went on for six years, but specifically remembered an incident sometime in 2020 when he touched her, but she stopped him before it went further.

Another victim was 5 to 6 years old when Ramon-Francisco allegedly touched her and then forced her to touch him. This juvenile was also the daughter of Ramon-Francisco’s girlfriend at the time

Documents say that Ramon-Francisco admitted to the Woodbury District Court on January 13 that he “fooled around” with the victim, but not that he inappropriately touched her.

Ramon-Francisco was arrested Thursday around 4 p.m and was charged with two counts of lascivious acts, a class C felony, and one count of indecent contact with a child, and aggravated misdemeanor.

Ramon-Francisco was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $15,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 25.