SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local man has been arrested on charges related to a crash that unintentionally caused the death of a Rock Valley woman in July.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Kaleb DeBey, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with homicide by vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

Complaint documents filed by the Iowa State Patrol state that on July 30, DeBey was approaching a curve at Filmore Avenue at speeds of 126 miles per hour when he struck a culvert.

The passenger, Halee Bliek, 35, of Rock Valley, was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the windshield while the car was airborne before becoming trapped underneath it, according to the minimal crash report.

DeBey and Bliek were both transported to a local hospital, but Bliek would later be pronounced dead as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The documents state that during the 911 call made by DeBey, he told the dispatcher that he was going too fast and was showing his friend “how fast his car went.”

DeBey also admitted to consuming alcohol before driving, and tests showed his blood had an alcohol concentration of 0.0157. The documents noted that controlled substances were also present in his tests.