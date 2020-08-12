Sioux City man arrested for iPhone theft, assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man is charged with first-degree theft and aggravated assault after stealing an iPhone from a woman and then punching her.

According to court documents, Juan Alvarez, 25, knocked on victim Brittany Quillin’s door around 11:57 p.m. Tuesday night. Alvarez started talking to Quillin and then took Quillin’s iPhone X out of her hand and fled to his apartment.

Quillin followed Alvarez to his apartment and asked for her phone back when Alvarez grabbed Quillin by her hair and drug her into the hallway and threw her down to the ground. He then repeatedly punched Quillin in her face, causing swelling, bruising, and cuts.

Alvarez was taken into custody and is currently booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

