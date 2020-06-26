Sioux City man arrested for involvement of Westside shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested a man involved in the shooting of a Sioux City residence earlier in the week.

According to court documents, Joel Perea-Duenas, 19, of Sioux City, drove a vehicle with three others inside and then parked the vehicle near a house where his ex-girlfriend lives on the 1500 block of West 6th Street on Tuesday around 11:15 p.m.

Perea-Duenas admitted that he knew others in the car had guns and were going to shoot the house. Two of the car occupants got out of the car and fired several shots at the house.

After the others got back into the car, Perea-Duenas drove to another residence, parking the car in a garage and then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Court documents said that Perea-Duenas admitted that he did it because he was upset about a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend’s brother. He claimed that his ex-girlfriend’s brother pointed a gun at him and one of his girlfriends.

Perea-Duenas was arrested and charged with intimidation with a weapon, a class C felony. He was also charged with a violation of a no contact order. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $31,000.

Latest Stories