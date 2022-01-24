SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As more people are charged and arrested for their part in the events of January 6, 2021, a Sioux City man was among them.

According to federal court documents, Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, was identified by the FBI based on tips from two individuals received over the course of eight months. According to the individuals, Rader posted videos on social media of him on Capitol grounds and inside the building.

Further investigation revealed video surveillance of an individual thought to be Rader wearing a Trump hoodie walking through the Senate Wing Door, stood by the entrance, and left through the same door. He was inside building for around three minutes. The ones who provided the tips later confirmed it was Rader that was in the surveillance footage and from three photographs.

Rader faces charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Rader was arrested last week and is due to make a court appearance in Washington DC through Zoom.