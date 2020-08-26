Sioux City man arrested for indecent exposure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he was seen masturbating in public.

According to court documents, the Sioux City Police Department received multiple complaints Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a man, later identified as Anthony Woodson, 55, of Sioux City, masturbating in the 400 block of Pierce Street.

Police said one witness recorded the incident to show police. Another witness told authorities that Woodson asked them to touch him and said he enjoyed the witness watching.

Woodson was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000.

