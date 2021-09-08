Sioux City man arrested for indecent exposure in Hy-Vee gas station

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself.

According to court documents, Francisco Sierra, 28, was at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee gas station around 8:15 a.m. trying to talk to women and asking for water when he started to act strange and yell at the women.

He then approached a woman at the counter before exposing and inappropriately touching himself.

Police were called to the scene and Sierra was found in a park nearby. Sierra allegedly told police that he thought the woman wanted him to expose himself after she pointed at him.

Sierra was arrested in April for offering a woman and children “a hit” from his meth pipe. He entered a guilty plea for that crime in late August, and a restitution hearing is set for September 20 at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Sierra was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $1,000.