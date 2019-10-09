Sioux City man arrested for impersonating officer, harassment

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been arrested for impersonating Sioux City police officer to try to speak to his estranged wife.

Beau Artist, 33, was charged with driving while barred, third-degree harassment, and impersonating a public official.

According to court documents, on October 4, Artist contacted the wife’s employer at around 10:30 a.m. by phone to try and speak to his estranged wife who works there.

He identified himself as a Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) lieutenant to an employee working at the center and used an actual SCPD lieutenant’s name.

Documents said that Artist’s wife had filed a no-contact order against him.

From October 4 to October 7, Artist allegedly sent several texts with implied threats, saying “something was either going to happen that was amazing or he was going to jail for a very long time.”

A few days later, on October 7, Artist was pulled over for driving with a barred license near his home at around 6:22 p.m.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 18.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories