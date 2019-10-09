Sioux City man arrested for impersonating officer, harassment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been arrested for impersonating Sioux City police officer to try to speak to his estranged wife.

Beau Artist, 33, was charged with driving while barred, third-degree harassment, and impersonating a public official.

According to court documents, on October 4, Artist contacted the wife’s employer at around 10:30 a.m. by phone to try and speak to his estranged wife who works there.

He identified himself as a Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) lieutenant to an employee working at the center and used an actual SCPD lieutenant’s name.

Documents said that Artist’s wife had filed a no-contact order against him.

From October 4 to October 7, Artist allegedly sent several texts with implied threats, saying “something was either going to happen that was amazing or he was going to jail for a very long time.”

A few days later, on October 7, Artist was pulled over for driving with a barred license near his home at around 6:22 p.m.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 18.

