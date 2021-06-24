Sioux City man arrested for giving sexually-charged gift bags to minors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on multiple charges after he gave two female minors gift bags filled with items and instructions of sexual nature, as well as exposing himself to them.

According to court documents, Anthony Moyle, 43, was at his Sioux City residence with two female minors on June 11 around 11:30 p.m. He asked them about marijuana and alcohol before exposing himself and presenting the minors with gift bags containing lingerie and other items. The minors left the house after this.

During an investigation, police found three other bags of items and instructions that were found in Moyle’s room by another family member.

Moyle was arrested on June 16 and charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of child endangerment, and two counts of indecent exposure.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.