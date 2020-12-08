Sioux City man arrested for filming self having sex with 12-year-old

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on sexual abuse charges, in part for recording sex acts with a minor.

According to court documents, Mario Reyes, 21, of Sioux City, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl in December 2019. Over the last 10 months, Reyes and the girl would allegedly meet and engage in sex acts.

Reyes would also record the acts on his phone, according to the documents, sending about 16 of them. he also allegedly sent pictures of the two of them naked and performing sex acts.

Reyes was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent contact with a child, lascivious acts, and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor-first offense. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $50,000.