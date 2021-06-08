Sioux City man arrested for indecent exposure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested for exposing himself to a woman over the weekend.

According to court documents, a woman reported Monday that Gordon Coleman, 66, of Sioux City, for harassment Monday, saying he exposed himself Saturday morning. The victim’s husband had recorded the Saturday incident.

The woman also reported that Coleman exposed himself numerous times.

Police made contact with Coleman Monday morning. The documents said that Coleman admitted to the incident.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $2,000 bond.