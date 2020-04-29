Closings
Sioux City man arrested for exposing himself to man and his daughter

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on the charge of indecent exposure Monday night.

According to court documents, Eric Doran, 50, of Sioux City, exposed himself while standing in the doorway of his home Monday around 10:10 p.m.

A man and his 17-year-old daughter witnessed the incident with the man providing police video.

Doran was charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $1,500.

