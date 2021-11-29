Sioux City man arrested for driving 40 mph over speed limit in stolen car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Friday morning for eluding officers in a stolen vehicle.

According to the court documents, on Friday around 2:30 a.m., Sioux City Police officers attempted to stop Kevin White, 24, of Sioux City, who was driving a blue Nissan Altima that was reported stolen the previous day at West 4th Street and Cook Street. White immediately began to elude officers driving up to 70 mph in a 30 mph area.

White tried to elude officers by rapidly braking at intersections while making turns three times, according to the documents. Every time this was done, Lee would lose control of the vehicle, and on the third attempt, he lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway hitting a stop sign and stopping the car at West 2nd Street and Main Street.

Lee admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving and the breathalyzer test measured 0.165 BAC.