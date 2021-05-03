Sioux City man arrested for domestic assault, child endangerment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his child’s mother and his child.

According to court documents, Shaun Smith, 42, was apparently intoxicated and arguing with the mother of his children Saturday around 11 p.m. when he started to assault her.

Smith allegedly slapped her in the face, and, from behind, he wrapped his arms around her chest and squeezed, causing the woman to be unable to breathe.

The child tried to interfere at one point, telling Smith to be nice to his mom and said she couldn’t breathe. Smith allegedly pushed the child into a door frame, which bruised his shoulder and created scratches down his back.

Smith was arrested and charged with serious domestic assault and child endangerment causing injury. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,000 bond.